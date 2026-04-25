Michael worldwide box office collection day 1: Jaafar Jackson's biopic of Michael Jackson to cross $180 million?

Michael worldwide box office collection day 1: Michael continues to rock the box office with impressive numbers. Read on to know how much the film has earned so far.

Michael - the biopic about the iconic singer Michael Jackson - had hit theaters on April 24. The reaction to the film hasn't entirely been positive. Many critics haven't been too kind to the film. However, it has managed to leave an impact on the viewers. And it is totally because of the love from the viewers that Jaafar Jackson-starrer has had impressive opening-day numbers. The film - which has been directed by Antoine Fuqua - has reportedly performed incredibly well at the domestic box office.

Michael BEATS Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer?

As per box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Michael has left an indelible impact at the domestic box office and has been successful in racing ahead of the opening day figure of $33 million which was scored by Christopher Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer. The total collection of the film is yet to be revealed. But if reports are to be believed, it will soon emerge as the first biopic to cross $40 million mark on its opening day (this also includes previews).

Michael to cross 180 million globally in its debut?

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael is expected to earn $37 million to $38 million on release day. Its projected three-day opening stands at $88 million or more. Going by worldwide collection, the movie can collect $180 million in its debut.

How has Michael performed in international markets?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film had released in 82 markets (Japan wasn't included). On April 22, it was out in most markets. Its revenue amounted to $18.5 million, including previews. Going by the developments on April 22, France witnessed a biggest opening day ever for a biopic. It earned $2.6 milion which was higher than Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody. U.K. & Ireland earned $2.6 million, and emerged as the biggest opening day for a musical biopic of all time. Italy recorded $1.3 million, and the film recorded biggest opening day ever for a musical biopic, which was higher than Bohemian Rhapsody. While Australia recorded $1 million, Brazil's earnings stood at $651,000.

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