Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer creates history globally by crossing THIS milestone

Michael managed to earn a huge $57.7 million during its 4th three-day weekend at the international box office. Read on for more.

Michael worldwide collection

Michael has been winning hearts and box office numbers since the day it hit theatres. So far it has been successful in beating the collection of Project Hail Mary and The Passion of the Christ. Interestingly, the music biopic continues to trend worldwide. For the unversed, it has now crossed the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

The Jaafar Jackson starrer music biopic has managed to earn the fourth biggest three-day weekend for any biopic at the domestic box office. As compared to last weekend, the film witnessed a decline of just 31.1%. During its fourth weekend in North America it collected $26.1 million. After its fourth weekend, the movie’s domestic collection stands at $282.8 million. It will cross $300 million next week.

Has Michael crossed $700 million worldwide?

According to reports, Michael was successful at collecting $57.7 million during its 4th three-day weekend at the international box office. After four weekends, it has reached $421.1 million over 82 markets. With its domestic collection standing at $282.8 million, the movie’s worldwide collection has crossed $700 million mark. It now amounts to $703.9 million. It will cross the $900 million mark in its theatrical run and could amass $1 billion, depending on its performance in Russia and Japan.

How has The Devil Wears Prada 2 performed globally?

Disney’s nostalgic sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 has emerged as another major box office win. The film has collected $546.2 million (Rs. 5257 crore) globally. This includes $370.3 million from international markets and $175.9 million domestically in North America, as reported by Variety.

During its third weekend worldwide, the film earned another $50.6 million.

It has worked well in other international markets..

-United Kingdom: $36.9 million

-Mexico: $24.6 million

-Italy: $34.6 million

-Brazil: $27 million

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

