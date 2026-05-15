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Michael worldwide collection: Jaafar Jackson's film gives tough FIGHT to The Devil Wears Prada 2, crosses $611 million

Michael Worldwide Box Office Collection: Jaafar Jackson shines in the Michael as the film crosses $611 million globally, continuing its strong run in the US, India and overseas markets.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 15, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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Michael worldwide collection

Michael worldwide collection: Michael, the much-anticipated musical biopic on Michael Jackson, is holding its own really well at the global box office even in its third week. Starring Jaafar Jackson – the late pop icon’s nephew, who made headlines with his Met Gala debut earlier this year – the film has been receiving solid praise, especially for Jaafar’s impressive performance in the lead role.

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Michael gives tough fight to The Devil Wears Prada 2

It’s currently running neck-and-neck with The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway sequel. Michael is showing strong signs of climbing back to the number one spot in the US, something no film has done since Weapons. Right now, it sits at the fourth position globally.

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Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer crosses $400M; scores BIG in India

Michael rakes in $611.7 million worldwide

So far, Michael has raked in a massive $611.7 million worldwide, which translates to over Rs 5,800 crore. That’s comfortably ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has collected $152.9 million and sits at the 12th spot. Michael trails only behind big titles like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary, and Pegasus 3.

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Michael Box Office collection day 9: Jaafar Jackson's film sees weekend JUMP, earns MASSIVE Rs 2600 crore worldwide

In North America alone, it has crossed $250 million, while overseas markets have added another $358 million. On May 13, it earned $3.32 million in the US, just ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which collected $3.25 million. Experts on X are predicting another $25 million for Michael over its fourth weekend, proving it still has solid legs.

Michael India box office collection

What’s particularly interesting is its performance in India. The film has already grossed Rs 67 crore here, showing strong weekend spikes – over Rs 5 crore on the first Saturday and close to Rs 7 crore in the second weekend. It’s turning out to be a genuine crowd-puller in the country.

Overall, Michael is turning out to be one of the biggest Hollywood successes of the year, comfortably sitting among the top domestic openers and maintaining steady numbers weeks after release. With positive word-of-mouth and Jaafar’s breakout act, it still has plenty of room to grow.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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