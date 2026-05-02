Michael worldwide collection: Jaafar Jackson's film set to CROSS $300 million, OVERTAKES Elvis; eyes Bohemian Rhapsody record next

Michael worldwide box office collection day 9: The Michael Jackson biopic Michael from Lionsgate will achieve a worldwide box office total of $300 million today, May 2. The film will surpass Elvis which earned $288.6 million to become the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time with this achievement. The only film that has made more money than that is Bohemian Rhapsody, which has earned $911 million worldwide. Graham King was the producer for both movies.
The film Michael which Antoine Fuqua directed, opened to $218.8 million in global box office revenue because Universal implemented its international distribution plan. The film has maintained its international success since its initial release. The film generated $47.5 million in revenue from 82 international markets which it reached between Monday and Thursday this week. The total international revenue now stands at $169.3 million.
The film achieved $129.8 million in North American revenue during its first week. The global total reached $299 million yesterday and it will soon pass $300 million due to international revenue.
The movie is expected to perform strongly during its second weekend in the domestic market. The film is expected to generate approximately $45 million which would result in a 54% decline from the opening weekend. The domestic revenue total will reach $174.8 million by the end of Sunday if that estimate proves accurate.
Michael continues to perform well in international markets despite facing competition and seasonal obstacles. The film earned $12.8 million in international markets on Thursday, which resulted in an 8% decrease from its opening Thursday revenue. The achievement becomes more remarkable because pleasant weather conditions existed throughout Europe and The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in multiple regions.
The performance of several countries remains strong. The UK and Ireland have collected $21.8 million so far. France increased its total to $14.2 million by adding $1.3 million on Thursday, which allowed it to regain the top position in daily admissions. Mexico has reached $12.9 million, while Italy climbed to $11.1 million after a strong Thursday increase.
Brazil has collected $10.3 million to date. Germany has reached $9.5 million after its Thursday increase of 25%. Spain increased its total to $9 million after experiencing a 34% rise.
The Middle East region generated $1 million in earnings on Thursday, which represents a 36% increase from the previous week, and this brings total earnings for the region to $8 million. China added $500,000 on Thursday, which brought its total to $6.6 million.
Michael has become one of the year's biggest box office success stories because of his strong word-of-mouth and his ability to maintain consistent performance in theaters around the world.