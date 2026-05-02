Michael worldwide collection: Jaafar Jackson's film set to CROSS $300 million, OVERTAKES Elvis; eyes Bohemian Rhapsody record next

Michael is set to cross $300 million worldwide, overtaking Elvis to become the second highest-grossing musical biopic ever. The film continues a strong global box office run.

Michael box office collection

Michael worldwide box office collection day 9: The Michael Jackson biopic Michael from Lionsgate will achieve a worldwide box office total of $300 million today, May 2. The film will surpass Elvis which earned $288.6 million to become the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time with this achievement. The only film that has made more money than that is Bohemian Rhapsody, which has earned $911 million worldwide. Graham King was the producer for both movies.

Michael worldwide collection

The film Michael which Antoine Fuqua directed, opened to $218.8 million in global box office revenue because Universal implemented its international distribution plan. The film has maintained its international success since its initial release. The film generated $47.5 million in revenue from 82 international markets which it reached between Monday and Thursday this week. The total international revenue now stands at $169.3 million.

The film achieved $129.8 million in North American revenue during its first week. The global total reached $299 million yesterday and it will soon pass $300 million due to international revenue.

The movie is expected to perform strongly during its second weekend in the domestic market. The film is expected to generate approximately $45 million which would result in a 54% decline from the opening weekend. The domestic revenue total will reach $174.8 million by the end of Sunday if that estimate proves accurate.

Michael stays strong amid strong competition

Michael continues to perform well in international markets despite facing competition and seasonal obstacles. The film earned $12.8 million in international markets on Thursday, which resulted in an 8% decrease from its opening Thursday revenue. The achievement becomes more remarkable because pleasant weather conditions existed throughout Europe and The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in multiple regions.

Michael territory-wise collection

The performance of several countries remains strong. The UK and Ireland have collected $21.8 million so far. France increased its total to $14.2 million by adding $1.3 million on Thursday, which allowed it to regain the top position in daily admissions. Mexico has reached $12.9 million, while Italy climbed to $11.1 million after a strong Thursday increase.

Brazil has collected $10.3 million to date. Germany has reached $9.5 million after its Thursday increase of 25%. Spain increased its total to $9 million after experiencing a 34% rise.

The Middle East region generated $1 million in earnings on Thursday, which represents a 36% increase from the previous week, and this brings total earnings for the region to $8 million. China added $500,000 on Thursday, which brought its total to $6.6 million.

Michael has become one of the year's biggest box office success stories because of his strong word-of-mouth and his ability to maintain consistent performance in theaters around the world.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

