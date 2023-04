It came as a sweet surprise to all when Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. She is best known for being El in Stranger Things. The series was a global hit and Millie Bobby Brown got worldwide recognition. Her fans were quite surprised when she announced her engagement as she is just 19. But well, when you have found true love, age takes a backseat. They look so madly in love with each other that the picture made many blush hard. To announce the engagement, Millie Bobby Brown shared a mushy picture with Jake Bongiovi. He is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and is 20 years old. Even though it is a black-and-white picture, it gives a good glimpse at the huge solitaire that sits on her ring finger. Here's all you need to know about it. Also Read - Stranger Things 4 full HD leaked online on Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers for free download

As reported by Page Six, GIA-certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau stated that the diamond on Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring would be around 3 to 3.5 carats and nothing less. Mike Fried, The Diamond Pro CEO, in fact even said that the diamond would be as big as 5 carats. The cost will leave you dizzy. It could be approximately worth Rs 1.2 crore. There is a comment by the CEO of Rare Carat, Ajay Anand, as well. He thinks that the diamond is about 3 carats and the solitaire price could be about $75, 000 which is around Rs 61,00,404. Well, that's quite a bit. Also Read - Godzilla vs. Kong: Missed the clash of the behemoths in the theatre? Then catch it on this OTT platform on THIS date

and many others congratulated the couple. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Netizens had quite a drastic reaction to Millie Bobby Brown's engagement. The point of view of Indian and those who are still single are hilarious. Also Read - Godzilla vs Kong movie review: Cinema's two biggest behemoths clash in an A-grade popcorn entertainer

Check out a few tweets below:

She is 19 and engaged

Meanwhile my grandma whom i told last week that want to live my life like western people#milliebobbybrown pic.twitter.com/PuAZuaWd00 — Dipti (@iguessitsmeback) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged trends.

The pov of indians is so true. pic.twitter.com/pC1BVDsYUb — Ruth |1D version (@its_me1Dfan) April 11, 2023

Apart from Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is known for Enola Holmes series, Damsel and more. She has also been a part of Godzilla: King of Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.