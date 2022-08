Recent reports have surfaced that Tom Cruise might be biding adieu to the Mission Impossible franchise for good after filming the last two entries in the long-running, highly successful and critically acclaimed action series. The last two Mission Impossible movies are being shot as companion pieces across two separate entries –Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2. It's been widely touted that these two Mission Impossible films will serve as a grand farewell for Tom Cruise and his iconic pop culture character, Ethan Hunt. Well, Director Christopher McQuarrie has now finally shed light on the rumours. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor to deliver baby in August; here's how the Kapoor family is prepping to welcome the newborn [Exclusive]

Tom Cruise leaving Mission Impossible franchise for good?

While on the 'Light the Fuse' Hollywood news podcast, Director Christopher McQuarrie said, “Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true. I called Tom the next day and said, 'There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100% factually incorrect.' When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline.” Also Read - Jennifer Lopez has the best beach body: From one-pieces to itsy-bitsy bikinis; check her most scintillating looks here

Christopher McQuarrie cites example to debunk rumours

As an example of what he meant, Christopher McQuarrie elaborated, “We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell]. The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant. I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table not in a private room but in the main restaurant with the other diners and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much.” Also Read - After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant's BF Aadil Khan gets death threats from Bishnoi group? Bigg Boss star massively trolled for 'Nautanki' [WATCH]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission: Impossible (@missionimpossible)

Besides , Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, , Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.