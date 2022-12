Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise knows how to do things in style. Well, the handsome Hollywood star did not hesitate even a bit to jump down from an airplane in South Africa. He wanted to thank fans for the phenomenal response to Top Gun: Maverick. The film came out in May 2022. The movie made close to USD 1.5 billion since its release. It is one of the most successful films in recent times along with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Cruise was in South Africa for the filming of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. We can see him take a jump above the South African coast. The video has gone viral and how... Also Read - Commando web series: Vipul Shah reveals why Vidyut Jammwal will not feature in OTT version; says, 'There's no bad blood' [EXCLUSIVE]

In the video, Tom Cruise tells fans that they are filming Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning in South Africa. He yells, "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies."

In the video, we can also see Christopher McQuarrie. He is back as the director for Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning. He is also one of the writers of Top Gun: Maverick. He also thanked the fans. The next Mission: Impossible film is coming on July 14, 2023. The next instalment of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning will be out on June 23, 2024. Tom Cruise is one of the biggest global superstars. Top Gun: Maverick was a huge hit in India too!