Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share the first pic of daughter Malti. In a long message, they revealed that she was in NICU for 100 plus days. Their note read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

They added, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Wishing all moms they wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."

Priyanka added a special note for Nick. “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit! ॐ नमः शिवाय”

On the other hand, Nick wrote, “I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”