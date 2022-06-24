Marvel’s series titled Ms Marvel starring Iman Vellani started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th June 2022. Till now, three episodes of the series have been premiered on the OTT platform and Indian audiences are finding it very interesting as many Bollywood references have been used in it. In the third episode, there’s a wedding sequence in which a few characters dance to Amitabh Bachchan’s son Yeh Mera Dil from Don, and later, Iman Vellani dances to the title track of Rani Mukerji’s Dil Bole Hadippa. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant and beau Adil Durrani spotted in the suburbs; fans say, 'Khoobsurat Lagne Lagi Ho' [Watch Video]

Recently, a fan tweeted about the song from Don in Ms Marvel, and the megastar reacted to it. The fan tweeted, "This afternoon I was working & I felt like I heard the music of yeh mera dil from Don, for a min felt like I maybe dreaming. But when the song sound came again I stepped down to find that my 6 yr old is watching Miss Marvel which had the song in ep3 @SrBachchan is everywhere." reacted to it and wrote, "wow .."

A few days ago, Marvel Studios had tweeted a promo of Iman Vellani dancing to Dil Bole Hadippa, and it had gone viral. Check out the video below…

It's wedding season! ? Check out this clip from a brand new episode of #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OTdnIAigFT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2022

Well, Ms Marvel also stars our very own Bollywood actor and filmmaker, , in a pivotal role. The series has been getting a positive response and everyone is praising Iman Vellani’s performance in it. The Marvel series is a set-up for the film The Marvels which is slated to release in 2023. Vellani will reprise her role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans are waiting for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder which is all set to hit the big screens on 7th July 2022.