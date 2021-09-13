The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are out and BTS has bagged five nominations, four being for Butter and one for Dynamite, leaving ARMY (that's what BTS fans across the globe collectively call themselves) in raptures with excitement. However, and Megan Thee Stallion have outscored them with the most number of MTV VMAs this year while also picked up several nods among the various categories. Check out the entire list of nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up teaser is quality personified, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer's Encounter teaser looks like sci-fi gold and more

Best Pop Song

BTS - Butter

Ariana Grande - Positions

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes - Wonder

Taylor Swift - Willow

Best K-Pop Song

BTS- Butter

(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Monsta X - Gambler

SEVENTEEN - Ready to love

TWICE - Alcohol-Fre

Best Choreography

BTS- Butter, Choreography by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ariana Grande - 34+35, Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits, Choreography by Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame, Choreography by Nina McNeely

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness, choreography by Paul Roberts

Marshmello and Halsey - Be Kind, Choreography by Dani Vitale

Best Editing

BTS- Butter

Bruno Mars- Leave the Door Open

Drake - What’s Next

Harry Styles- Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of Summer

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Butter by BTS

Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Every Chance I Get by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Need to Know by Doja Cat

Levitating by Dua Lipa

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon

Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Stay by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber

Industry Baby by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B.

Thot S— by Megan Thee Stallion

Wild Side by Normani ft. Cardi B

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrig

Summer of Love by Shawn Mendes & Tainy

BTS won four MTV Video Music Awards last year, including the Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. ARMY will be hoping they equal if not better that count this time around.