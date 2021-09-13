The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are out and BTS has bagged five nominations, four being for Butter and one for Dynamite, leaving ARMY (that's what BTS fans across the globe collectively call themselves) in raptures with excitement. However, Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion have outscored them with the most number of MTV VMAs this year while Ariana Grande also picked up several nods among the various categories. Check out the entire list of nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up teaser is quality personified, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer's Encounter teaser looks like sci-fi gold and more
Best Pop Song
BTS - Butter
Ariana Grande - Positions
Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes - Wonder
Taylor Swift - Willow
Best K-Pop Song
BTS- Butter
(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
Monsta X - Gambler
SEVENTEEN - Ready to love
TWICE - Alcohol-Fre
Best Choreography
BTS- Butter, Choreography by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ariana Grande - 34+35, Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits, Choreography by Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - Shame Shame, Choreography by Nina McNeely
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness, choreography by Paul Roberts
Marshmello and Halsey - Be Kind, Choreography by Dani Vitale
Best Editing
BTS- Butter
Bruno Mars- Leave the Door Open
Drake - What’s Next
Harry Styles- Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner
Group of the Year
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
Song of Summer
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Butter by BTS
Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello
Every Chance I Get by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk
Need to Know by Doja Cat
Levitating by Dua Lipa
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon
Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Stay by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
Industry Baby by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B.
Thot S— by Megan Thee Stallion
Wild Side by Normani ft. Cardi B
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrig
Summer of Love by Shawn Mendes & Tainy
BTS won four MTV Video Music Awards last year, including the Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. ARMY will be hoping they equal if not better that count this time around.
