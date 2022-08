The MTV VMAs 2022 have just concluded. The biggest buzz on social media is created by BTS and BLACKPINK fans. They both have been trolling one another. As we know, BLACKPINK won the Best K-Pop of the year with Lisa's Lalisa song. It is a huge moment for the Thai singer who has made a name working in the K-Pop industry. Blackpink also got nominated in a couple of other categories. Many fans were surprised as the group had been on a hiatus of close to three years. In fact, their comeback song Pink Venom released when the eligibility period for the VMAs was over. These are the reasons why BTS ARMY is trolling and saying that Lisa's win was rigged. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim's new pic goes viral? Fans worry if Blackpink rapper's phone has been hacked

If this was not enough, someone compared her win to that of Ananya Panday in the Filmfare Awards. We know how badly she was trolled, and is still trolled for her comment on struggle. A BTS fan from India placed pics of Lisa and Ananya Panday side by side and tweeted, "THEY BOTH SIT ON THE SAME TABLE IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW! #AnanyaPanday #filmfare."

THEY BOTH SIT ON THE SAME TABLE IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW! #AnanyaPanday #filmfare pic.twitter.com/BAtOiqeTVC — ?Mayu⁷?YoongisHoe #TeamLy (@Bts07world) August 29, 2022

I FUCKING NEED THIS TO BLOW UP IDC — ? sakshi⁷ #TeamLY (@jeonxlovee) August 29, 2022

WTF SO TRUE ? — Preyoti⁷ ?^Yoongis Bae^ (@Preyoti_1) August 29, 2022

atleast ananya has struggled, what did the other one did — twii⁷ #TeamHyyh (@btscupid) August 29, 2022

Do you know how hard they worked hard for that award.... That's true and rare talent u can ever find... U should not do like that... Those are very very talented ones in the industry... That is the real struggle ?? — Megh #TeamLY (@cooky19tata) August 29, 2022

besharam log — BANGTAN'S ARMY⁷|| #TeamHYYHLYMOTS? (@Borarmy8) August 29, 2022

EK PAPA KI PARI AND ONE YG NE BNAYA PARI??? — vivii⁷?teamMULTI? (@vivvviiiiiiii) August 29, 2022

Oh my struggling queens. Karan uncle and teddy oppar worked hard for em ? — Vartika ? aa po bang po⁷ (@whatskookiing) August 29, 2022

Well, Lisa's Lalisa is a superhit song and so is the B-Side number Money. BTS has also won the Best Group Of The Year award. Today, it is a day when trolls from BTS and Blackpink fandoms are going all out on social media.