The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is currently underway and social media is abuzz with all the updates from the glamorous event. The most-awaited event is taking place at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J and winners in quite a few categories have been announced. It is interesting to see who wins big. Doja Cat, Harry Styles and others are hoping big as they have been nominated in almost 8 categories. On the other hand, Korean boy band BTS has received nominations in five categories. As per the updated winners list, BLACKPINK's Lisa has won in the category of Best K-pop.

Hollywood News: Here's the list of winners:

Lisa managed to beat the mighty BTS whose Yeh To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) was also nominated in this category. Others like ITZY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and Twice were in the running to win this award. But BLACKPINK's Lisa won it and all her fans are extremely happy. Not just this, BLACKPINK also won in the category of Best metaverse performance category beating BTS, , Charli XCX and more.

In the best Hip-hop category, managed to take home the trophy. Her Do We Have A Problem? managed to beat and 's From The D 2 The LBC, Pusha T's Diet Coke and others.

is the winner in Album of the year category. His Harry's House managed to leave behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever and 's Certified Lover Boy.

Though BTS did not win in the Best K-pop category, they have been chosen as the winner in Group Of The Year category. Check out the list of winners here.

Congratulations to all the winners. So Stay tuned for more updates.