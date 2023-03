Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a lehenga by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra in her upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2. The Hollywood star, who enjoys a huge fan following in India and all credits to her hit 1990s sitcom Friends, had a gala time gorging on Indian food and loved the traditional outfit. Jennifer wore an ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga designed by Bollywood’s celebrated designer Manish Malhotra for a wedding sequence in her Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.

Renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire had picked the ensemble for the actor and revealed that it took over three months to create the heavy outfit. Anisto who is 54 years old described the dress as a beautiful attire. In an interview with PTI, the Friends actor said "It was a beautiful, beautiful dress." , co-star of Aniston, who was also a part of the conversation complimented her stating she looked stunning.

Jennifer Aniston further showed respect to all Indian women who not just wear heavy traditional lehengas but also dance wearing them. She said, "It was extremely heavy and I wasn't expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it, but dance their b**** off. We had a really good time."

The actor mentioned that they shot the wedding scene for three days in Hawaii. Aniston and Sandler who are great friends in real life were seen completing each other’s sentences in the virtual round table interview. As Aniston said "We had five days to shoot that scene," Sandler added, "And dance and eat Indian food." She continued, "Food and be happy. But remember how long it took? We also shot it in Hawaii for three days." Sandler once again praised his co-star, "It was hot. You looked fantastic."

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery featuring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as Nick and Audrey. The second part of the movie follows the story of the couple engaged in a new puzzle. Murder Mystery will stream on Netflix from 31st March 2023.