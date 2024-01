People who follow Korean dramas will know that My Dearest has swept a couple of grand prizes (Daesang) at MBC Awards and Grimae Awards. The lead stars Namkoong (Namgoong) Min and Ahn Eun Jin won over the hearts of the audience with their performances. The historical drama was based on the novel Gone With The Wind. Their chemistry led to them being shipped on social media as it happens with many other onscreen couples. However, things got worse when rumours surfaced that Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min were dating in real life. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Top 10 feel good Korean dramas to watch on OTT platform Netflix as you wait to enter the New Year 2024

Ahn Eun Jin openly addressess the dating rumours

In a press conference, Ahn Eun Jin openly spoke about false news on YouTube. She said there is a video that details how Ahn Eun Jin and Namgoong Min became real life lovers. She said she was curious to know what made them believe in such notions. As per Koreaboo, she was quoted as saying, "Namgoong Min is married, so I'm so fascinated as to how people came up with such thoughts." It seems the gossip reached the ears of her mother who asked her what was exactly happening.

My Dearest actress on chemistry factor

It seems Ahn Eun Jin did not sound angry at the press conference. She addressed the matter in a humourous fashion. She said even when she would watch melodramas with leads with exceptional chemistry, she too would wonder if they're dating. She later said that when she began working she understood it was all work. As per Koreaboo, she was quoted as saying, "There are so many instances where it is completely not the case at all. There were times when I thought the leads might have something going on, and I asked out of curiosity, but it was completely not so."