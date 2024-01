One of the Korean Netflix shows which is making news is My Demon. The Netflix show is a huge hit globally. Fans cannot get over the cuteness of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung who play the leads. On the show, Song Kang plays the role of a 200-year-old Demon Jeong Gu-Won while Kim Yoo-jung is Do Do-Hee who is an orphan ending up as a heiress. He ends up as her bodyguard due to a twist of fate. The show is an romantic comedy. The kissing and romantic scenes of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung are viral all over social media. The shorts of YouTube also have millions of views. Also Read - Gyeongseong Creature Season 2: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee fans gaga over their emotional scenes in the period monster drama [Check Reactions]

My Demon sees a dip in ratings on Korea

The plot of My Demon is about romance, fantasy and suspense. However, the ratings of the SBS show have seen a steady dip in Korea. It was 4.7% for Episode 8 and fell to 2.9% for Episode No 12. The dip has been quite shocking for a show starring such big names. As per a report in Koreaboo, the acting of two leads have come under criticism. They have quoted a netizen as saying, "The plot feels a bit silly… And the male lead sucks at acting. It makes the female lead’s acting look bad, too. SBS put too much faith in the visuals of the leads. Now, it’s failing," while another one stated, "The visuals are amazing, for sure. But nothing could help me overlook the lack of acting skills from both leads.” This is a bit surprising because foreign audiences are liking the show. Also Read - Hometown Cha Cha Cha actors Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi to reunite for new drama with a TWIST

My Demon trends on social media

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung are trending on social media after every episode. We have seen that the two are married now, and discover their past life connection. This is how people are reacting to them...

ep 12 of #MyDemon was so good!!!!! My favorite so far, they finally showed us their past lives and it had me crying through out ??? Guwon and dohee better have a happy ending or else ❤️‍???? — di (@lalisanpinks) January 7, 2024

btw I appreciate Wikipedia for adding this on My Demon reception tab I mean, you can look at tv ratings data, but there's also a tab for reception. Wiki is just one of the many sources a wise critics can use for fact checking#MyDemon pic.twitter.com/HTQzf81CJV — jeda sale (@urwdjedasale) January 7, 2024

My Demon is made by SBS and started in the month of December 2023. Let us see how the ratings come in the next week.