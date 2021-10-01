My Universe: Meet the super-hot band members of Supernova7 who played aliens in BTS And Coldplay’s music video

The collaboration of BTS and Coldplay has turned out to be a global phenomenon as their music video, My Universe has turned out to be a worldwide chartbuster. While the music video directed by Dave Meyers looks like a big-sci fi venture, the Supernova7 alien band in the song has grabbed the attention of the ARMY, especially those who interacted with Bangtan Boys through holograms in the song. Also Read - Throwback to when Varun Dhawan got inspired by BTS member Jin and won ARMY hearts

The first one to grab our eyeballs was cool alien Eko played by Lizeth San Martin, who interacted with Jungkook. The model is represented by Agencia River based in Spain. She is decribed as “humanoid alien with an alternative/aloof/grunge vibe to her” in the song. Production designer, Francois Audouy said, "She’s kind of goth and emo and jams on her electronic piano-like-instrument fashioned from a disused six-foot-long ionic blaster." Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals why he goes out of his way to make ARMY laugh and the reason will win your hearts

The next alien, which made our head turn was Angel Moon, who interacted with and J-Hope. It was portrayed by María José. Speaking about Francois said, "She literally glows with purity and kindness. She floats, never touching the ground. She is known for her delicate, architectural fashion, and plays a dainty unique wind instrument that almost looks like a piece of modern art."

ARMY garnered love on this chartbuster and compared it with Marvel films. A Twitterati said, “The planet where BTS was in the MV reminded me so much of Nidavellir which is where Thor's Stormbreaker was made! so cool!!! and Coldplay's planet on the other hand reminded me of Sakaar from Thor Ragnarok!! my Marvel stan is showing omg I'm so in love with this mv.” Another tweet was, “We can all agree it was a marvel movie.”