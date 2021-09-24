MyUniverse: BTSxColdPlay song gets a thumbs up from fans for its 'healing awesome music' but Jin's two seconds leave people craving for more — read tweets

BTS and Coldplay song My Universe is out. The song is a beautiful number that will instantly lift your spirits. It is a beautiful ode to the special one in your life. We guess for BTS it is Army. The official music video will be shot in some days as announced by some Western media portals. BTS have always been fans of Coldplay and the admiration is mutual between the two groups. The song is sung by Chris Martin and the first BTS member we get to hear is Jungkook. The Golden Maknae's vocals are honey to our ears. He is so smooth. Later, we get to hear Kim Taehyung, RM and the others. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' special gift to Coldplay, Meghan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's topless photoshoot and more
The beautiful lyrics are in English and Korean. You will have a smile just listening to the words and melodious beats of the song. BTS' Jin/Kim Seokjin seems to have emerged as the star of the show. Now, he has only 3 seconds in the song. He has been harmonizing You Make My World Light Up Inside with the Coldplay lead singer and it is beautiful. Fans are totally in awe of Kim Seokjin's lovely voice and tad upset that he did not get more lines. Kim Seokjin is trending alongside #MyUniverse that has taken over Twitter with more than two million tweets. Some fans are also trending #IWantKimSeokjin. Just check out the mania on twitter... Also Read - My Universe: BTS and Coldplay pose together ahead of their song's release; Bangtan Boys come up with a special gift for the rock band
Jin has also been trending with more than 200K tweets on social media. People are in awe of his low notes and heavenly harmonizing in the song. Just see the tweets... Also Read - BTS - Coldplay's My Universe: When J-Hope experienced 'tingly happiness' and sense of 'gratitude' after watching the rock band's concert
Well, this year has been a very eventful one for BTS. They are just back in Korea from the US after speaking at the UNGA. The septet comprises of RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and V/Kim Taehyung.
