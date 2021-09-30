MyUniverseMVMidnight: BTS x Coldplay's EPIC music video reminds ARMY of movies like Guardians Of The Galaxy and Star Wars — read tweets

Truly, the collaboration between BTS and Coldplay is the one of 2021. The song My Universe is being loved by people all over the globe, and now the music video is out. The MV is simply EPIC. It is nothing like BTS has done before. In fact, it is different from what we see usually in the music scene. The MV is directed by Dave Meyers who has many awards to his credit. He can understand why he is so recognised as he seems to have brought out the best in BTS and Chris Martin in terms of performance. We know that the boys slay when it comes to choreography but the small nuances in this video is outstanding. Especially the part of J-Hope/Jung Hoseok who seems to have picked up the technique like a pro. He is too good. It is produced by Max Martin who is an iconic pop producer himself. Also Read - BTS X Coldplay: Jungkook's confession about his experience of recording My Universe in front of Chris Martin will win Armys heart
The MV starts like a story in a futuristic world where music is banned. We are transported into a scenario that will instantly remind you of movies like Avatar, Star Wars and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Fans feel the music video is GOAT and they might not be wrong at all. Check out the tweets here...
We can see that the video is quite unlike what they have done before. BTS and Coldplay also performed this song as part of the Global Citizen concert. What do you guys feel about the MV, let us know!
