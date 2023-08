All’s not well in the marriage of Hollywood star Natalie Portman with husband Benjamin Millepied. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have been facing trust issues in their marriage and are reportedly trying to avoid the situation of a divorce because of the two children they share together. Natalie wants to try out a “trial separation” as she feels she is stuck in a bad situation in their marriage.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milepied’s marriage hitting the rocks

Natalie reportedly feels that she has invested years of her life into savoring her marriage with estranged husband Benjamin Millepied, but is not in a dilemma whether or not she should put more effort into saving their union after his alleged cheating. Reportedly, the Black Swan actor wants to try out a "trial separation" for the time being as it seemed like the "best solution at this point," insiders close to Portman told Radar Online. “It’s been very difficult to hold on to her marriage — and painful to let it go. She’s stuck in the middle. She doesn’t want to throw it all away, but she’s also desperately unhappy and having serious trust issues,” the report further added.

Ever since the news of Benjamin’s extramarital affair with a younger woman, his relationship with Natalie has been badly affected in the media eye. But Natalie refuses to give up on their relationship and is still maintaining her loyalty towards her family. But eventually, with increasing difficulties, Natalie seem to have given up on her marriage.

Did Natalie Portman Call It Quits On Her 11 Years-Long Marriage?

Reportedly that Natalie made the decision to call it quits on her 11-year marriage. While no confirmation or denial on the news have been given by Natalie or her representative, the actor has been spotted without her wedding ring which fuelled the rumors.

Recently, Natalie was in New Zealand for a work project. The actor took to her social media account to post pictures with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and shared her thoughts after attending the event.

“Honored to speak alongside my heroes last night at #EqualizeNZ — former Prime Minister @jacindaardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and rugby icon @rubytui. @newzealand_story, thank you for bringing us together to share our thoughts on gender equity… and Ruby, thank you for letting me wear your Olympic?‼️ @eyesonnz,” the caption of Natalie’s Instagram post read.