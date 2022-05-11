Nick Jonas calms daughter Malti with his singing skills; melts wife Priyanka Chopra's heart

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas revealed the first pic of their daughter, Malti, on Mother's Day albeit with her face concealed. Accompanying the picture with a heartfelt note, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Darshan Kumaar on The Kashmir Files digital premiere, Payal Rohatgi REVEALS why she skipped Lock Upp success party and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Well, after Malti has come home, it seems that the little one has been have quite a difficult time adjusting and staying calm. So, a source revealed to HollywoodLife, that in order to help integrate Malti to her new surroundings and create an air of tranquility around her, Nick Jonas began singing to her to keep her calm. Apparently, Nick took his brother’s advice (we're don't know which one yet), who suggested he use his crooning talent, and now it has become a big part of his bonding session with his baby girl. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu REJECTS Bollywood, KGF 2 crosses Rs 1100 cr mark and more

What's more, the source adds that Nick's unique technique for their daughter has melted heart as she gets floored each and every time her husband sings to their munchkin, more so when he does it with guitar in hand. Sometimes, he even does so by rocking Malti back and forth on his chest, which further melts PeeCee's heart. In fact, the source adds that some in the Jonas-Chopra household have already begun imagining that they have another musician in the making, given how much Malti enjoys her daddy's singing sessions. Also Read - Salman Khan's Tere Naam, Akshay Kumar's Garam Masala and 7 more Bollywood movies we bet you didn't know were South remakes