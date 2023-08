Nick Jonas’ love for India is known by all. Ever since he married Priyanka Chopra in 2018, the singer keeps posting videos of him grooving to Bollywood songs. The singer, who is currently on a tour with the Jonas Brothers, was quizzed by a fan after a recent concert about his favorite Indian cuisines. Nick went on impressing his Indian fans with his answers and proved why he is called the ‘national jiju of India’. Also Read - Nick Jonas falls off stage during live performance at New York concert; Watch viral video

Nick Jonas Reveals His Favorite Indian Dishes

In a video going viral on social media, a fan asked Nick about his favorite Indian dishes. To which he replied, “Oh I like Paneer, Lamb Biryani, and you know a Dosa, yeah I like Dosa.” The fans gushed all over his response and said, “Oh Priyanka taught you well.” Watch video: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops steamy pictures with hubby Nick Jonas and you just cannot let your eyes off them [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Several fans took to the comments section of the video to react to Nick’s choices. One user wrote, “Like he's all over India with his choices omg.” Another wrote, “National jiju.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone; Bollywood divas leave fans sweating in bikini blouse

Trending Now

Nick Jonas Recalls Varmala Ceremony With Priyanka Chopra

Recently in an interview, Nick recalled his varmala ceremony with Priyanka. The duo, who exchanged vows according to Christian and Hindu rituals, had a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018.

Speaking about their grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Nick told People, “There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other.”

He further added, “They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game. But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect,” Nick said.

Nick and Priyanka have been married for nearly 5 years. The duo share a daughter, Malti Marie together. Recently, the trio were in India to attend the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in March.