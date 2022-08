Fans who are dying to catch the first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' little girl, Malti, might finally be in for some good luck, going by what her maternal grandmother, Dr. Madhumalti Chopra aka Madhu Chopra recently revealed while having a conversation with Indian Express. What's more, the wait may not be that long going by what she has revealed. In the same freewheeling chat, Priyanka Chopra's mother revealed some adorable things about baby Malti's father, Nick Jonas, that's both dad goals and husband goals rolled into one. Check all what she had to say below: Also Read - Happy birthday Sunil Grover: When Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star was advised to not try roles apart from comedy; was told, 'You have a funny image'

Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti's face, to be shown on this date

When the conversation veered toward when could the world finally get a glimpse of baby Malti's face, Madhu Chopra disclosed that the moment might finally come when she turns a year old. For the uninitiated, and Nick Jonas did share a glimpse of their little girl with the rest of the world when they uploaded a family picture of the three of them on Instagram for the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, but their daughter's face was strategically concealed with the help of a heart-shaped virtual sticker. Madhu also mentioned how she has advised Priyanka to keep her daughter completely away from the media glare for a few years. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora to Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi: Ahead of Bigg Boss 16, Nach Baliye 10, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; a look at fake love stories on reality shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas loves bathing Malti and changing her diapers

Further on, Madhu Chopra heaped praise on her son-in-law, Nick Jonas, highlighting what a hands-on father he is, with the way he enjoys bathing little Malti and changing her diapers. However, when it comes to massaging the toddler, Madhu proudly stated that that's her job. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun is busy doing THIS whilst shooting for the film gets stalled [VIEW PIC]