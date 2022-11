and Nick Jonas got married in a dreamy ceremony in December 2018 and since then the couple have been dishing out major relationship goals for their fans like never before. Both Priyanka and Nick dated different people before finding solace into each other's arms. Recently, Nick's ex-girlfriend opened up about their dating phase. She said that she thought they were going to get married but things didn't go as planned.

Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe title in 2012, talked about her relationship with Nick Jonas in the first episode of her Kardashian-style reality show named The Culp Sisters, where she and her sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo share glimpses of their personal lives.

Olivia said that dating Nick was a very formative experience for her. She moved to LA with him when she had no brand and money. She said that she was just in love but their broke up left her with no sense of identity.

She further added that her entire identity was in him and she thought that they might end up getting married. She recalled the night when they broke up and how she kept looking at the ceiling in her apartment which she couldn't afford and thought to herself how she will be going to pay the rent. She added that she couldn't even afford groceries. "It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up," Olivia concluded.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have become proud parents to their baby daughter Malti Marie whom the couple welcomed early this year via surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the couple shared a statement in January which read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple have been mindful about sharing their daughter's pictures on the Internet. They have always concealed her face with the emojis, making sure that they did not reveal her face.