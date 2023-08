Singer Nick Jonas is currently on a music tour for Jonas brothers alongside brothers Joe and Kevin. Recently, a video from the concert went viral on social media, where the singer fell off from the stage while performing live. The video was taken by a fan during the concert, which was also attended by Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra drops steamy pictures with hubby Nick Jonas and you just cannot let your eyes off them [View Pics]

In the viral video, Nick can be seen heading towards an edge of the stage where he stumbles and falls. The fall doesn’t deter his spirit as he quickly resumes performing. Watch: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone; Bollywood divas leave fans sweating in bikini blouse

Nick has been constantly sharing updates from the concert with his fans. In a post, the singer posted pictures with daughter Malti Marie and wife Priyanka, who came to support Nick during the concert. “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight,” read the caption of Nick’s post. Also Read - Nick Jonas drops July photodump; family picture with Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie by the beach is the cutest [VIEW HERE]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In another post, Nick thanked the audiences for their support and expressed his gratitude towards fans. “We used to see @yankees games from the nosebleeds and now we’ve performed 2 sold out shows on the field. Can’t thank you enough. Best fans in the world and the best brothers in the world. THE TOUR is officially rolling!” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra too posted a shoutout note for husband Nick for his concert and performances. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Ahead of the tour, the Jonas brothers shared an official note thanking their fans for their overwhelming love and support throughout the years. “ WOW! It's finally game day! We can't believe August 12th is here and we are so incredibly excited to share this experience with you at Yankee Stadium! We'll be honest - we barely slept last night. We're ready to go! Tonight is a celebration of the journey we've been on for the last 18 years with you!”

The statement further added, “All of us chose to do life together, the ups, downs, and growth along the way. It's such an honor to see so many of the same faces at our concerts. Let's be clear - The Tour would not exist without YOU! From the very beginning, you've stood by us, cheering us on through every twist and turn.”

“Your support has been the driving force behind our music, our performances, and our evolution as artists. We truly couldn't have come this far without your constant presence in our lives - our extended family. We believe the future is full of hope and are especially excited to create unforgettable moments on The Tour as we play 5 Albums Every. Single. Night. It's gonna be a wonderful, emotional and fun experience for all of us!” the statement read.