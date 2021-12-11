Nick Jonas fears not being a good husband to Priyanka Chopra; fans tell him, 'You are the best'

The Jonas brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, recently announced their new documentary mini series called Moments Between the Moments, which showcases some of their remarkable off-stage moments captured during Remember This Tour. Its first episode was released on December 7 giving a glimpse of their exotic trip. And now, a snippet from the second episode has surfaced online wherein Nick talks about his fears and insecurities. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma and more: Check Bollywood brides and their EXPENSIVE wedding rings – view pics

In the video shared by one of Nick's fan pages, the American pop singer can be seen opening up about the things that frightens him. He expresses his fear of not being a good husband to his wife and global star . He also shows concerns about him not being a good brother or a son to his family members.

"I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me in the world is my family. The way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. We all have our own way of giving and receiving love," Nick says in the video.

Humbled his words, fans started telling him that he is a loving, caring, understanding and a kind human being while tagging him as the best of all.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had recently opened up about spending a tough time apart from her husband Nick while she was busy shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London over the last 12 months. "This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family. I was just alone."

Priyanka and Nick, 29, have needed to quarantine before they've been able to spend time together at various points over the last year. Priyanka concedes that it's made life "tricky" for the loved-up duo. She told the 'Ladies First With Laura Brown' podcast, "It was tricky but we managed."

Priyanka and Nick are both understanding of their individual situations and their long-term career ambitions. The star said, "We talk all the time. We know each other's hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions."

She added, "But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back."

