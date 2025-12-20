Nick Reiner learned of THIS shocking news before parents Rob and Michele Reiner’s…

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with a serious health condition a month before he allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. Read to know more.

Screenwriter Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia a month before he allegedly killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. As per reports, he was taking drugs that caused him to act “erratically and dangerously”. As per a report by TMZ, a source confirmed that Nick was being treated by a physician for mental illness. The insider said that in the weeks preceding his parents' stabbing murders and his conduct had grown ‘alarming’. Nick Reiner allegedly went out of his head after physicians adjusted his medication. The events happened when doctors were modifying his medication to stabilise him.

The news report further claimed that Nick’s substance misuse exacerbated his schizophrenia. It also claimed that he had received treatment at a costly rehab centre in Los Angeles that focuses on mental illness and drug abuse. According to the American Psychiatric Association, schizophrenia is a brain condition marked by delusions, hallucinations, disordered speech, difficulty thinking, and lack of desire. As per reports, Nick is expected to enter a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

TRENDING NOW

Notably, Nick has a violent past, which includes drug addiction. He lived at his parents’ Brentwood guesthouse. He was homeless for quite some time and had around 20 stays in treatment.

Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered stabbed to death in their home. As per reports, their throats had been slashed. The couple died of multiple sharp force injuries, as per the LA County Medical Examiner. The examiner determined that the manner was homicide. After allegedly leaving bloody evidence at a Santa Monica hotel. Nick was then taken into custody, close to Exposition Park in Downtown Los Angeles. Before being moved to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail. He was first booked in DTLA’s Parker Central Jail. Nick was accused of two first-degree murder charges with a special circumstance of numerous deaths. Nick faces the death penalty and a potential sentence of life in jail with no chance of parole. He appeared in court for the first time on December 17.

Rob Reiner’s body of work

For the unversed, Rob Reiner was a popular filmmaker, known for his work in movies and shows like This Is Spinal Tap, All in the Family, The Princess Bride, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, A Few Good Men, The Bucket List, Flipped, And So It Goes, New Girl, The Bear and The American President, to name a few.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more