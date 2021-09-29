No Time to Die: Who'll be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig? Besides Lashana Lynch as the first female Bond, here are the male stars who could play 007

Lashana Lynch is the hottest contender to play the first female bond, things don't seem as cut-and-dried as this point as some of the ultra-wokes and hyper-sensitive SJWs would have you think. There's been tremendous backlash to the idea of a female Bond and going by Daniel and producer Barbara Broccoli said, a man could eventually land the part.