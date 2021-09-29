No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movies, saw it's red-carpet premiere yesterday, in the UK. And while it has opened to good reviews and much fanfare, it's also a bittersweet feeling as it'll be the final outing of the actor as 007. So, who'll play the famous spy next, which will mark the seventh actor to represent the iconic character after , George Lazenby, , Timothy Dalton, and . Currently, the hottest contender to play Bond next is Lashana Lynch, especially after taking on the '00' mantle after James Bond's retirement after a kind of a passing of the torch, following Daniel Craig actually quitting the longest-standing movie franchise after No Time to Die. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY trend Protect Jungkook over reports of backdoor advertising, Riverdale star KJ Apa welcomes baby boy with girlfriend Clara Berry and more

However, things don't seem as cut-and-dried as this point as some of the ultra-wokes and hyper-sensitive SJWs would have you think. There's been tremendous backlash to the idea of a first female Bond (even from many who don't have a single misogynistic bone in their body, purely because of how ridiculous the idea sounds) and going by Daniel and producer Barbara Broccoli said, a man could eventually land the part.

During a recent appearance on Radio Times, the star of the last five Bond movies said, "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

On the other hand Barbara Broccoli had said last year, "James Bond can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters... I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

So, going by all the recent chatter, a few big-name male stars have cropped up as the viable contenders for the next Bond, among which is at the forefront, followed by , , Rege‑Jean Page and Luke Evans (in nor particular order), with John Boyega, Henry Golding and also said to have an outside chance. Anyway, things will only become clearer by 2022 as producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that they'll not begin the hunt for the next James Bond till then.