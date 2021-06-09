Not Seoul, BTS members actually belong to these cities! Know here

K-pop band BTS is known and loved all across the globe. The boy band is very famous with millions of fans swooning over their music. They are always together and fans love the bond they share. They marked their debut in 2012 and they have come a long way since then. BTS has made it to the top of the Billboard charts with their latest release Butter ruling the music industry. While the boy demonstrates a very strong bond as they have been together for all these years, did you know that not all are from the same location? Though they currently live in Seoul, their actually hometowns are different. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook's dramatic fight in the rain that made Jin, RM compare them to a K-Drama couple

As reported by Koreoboo, RM, the leader of the band was born in Ilsan. It is the home of the largest artificial lake in Asia, Lake Park. No wonder RM loves nature so much as he has grown up surrounded by scenic beauty. Another rapper of the band, J-Hope, was born and bought up in Gwangju, a place known for its cuisine. As per wiki, he was a part of underground dance team and trained at Gwangju Music Academy for six years. Jimin and Jungkook share hometowns. Reportedly, they were both born in Busan which is the second most populous city in South Korea after Seoul.

Min Yoongi's birth place is Daegu Town. His stage name reportedly has a connection to the place where he was born. He releases his solo albums under name 'Agust D'. It is the reversal of his band stage name 'Suga' and T and D are in connection with Daegu Town. Kim Tae-hyung who goes by the stage name V also calls Daegu Town as his hometown. Both V and Min Yoongi attended Korean Arts High School. It's amazing that all of them could come together to form BTS.