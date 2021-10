Not Squid Game, BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and SUGA are fans of these K-dramas; find out which one gave J-Hope #lovegoals

The Korean show Squid Game has taken the world by storm. Netflix is laughing its way to the bank as the show rakes in moolah from all over the globe. Some days back, a fan asked J-Hope if he had watched Squid Game and he replied in a rather cute manner. He asked if the person would play a game of Ddakji with him. It is a known fact that all members of BTS consume a lot of content in their free time. While they are hard-core fans of Marvel, they love K-Dramas too. J-Hope seems to be a fan of romantic shows. He once said in his VLive that he loved Crash Landing On You. He said that the love story of a rich heiress and a North Korean soldier was so pure and moving that he wished to experience something similar in his personal life. His another fave When The Camellia Blooms is also a love story cum thriller. We are sure his tastes will appeal to all romantics. Also Read - India's own BTS boy band? This throwback picture of Shahid Kapoor and others make fans draw comparisons with the Bangtan Boys

Kim Taehyung aka V has acted in a K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. His recommendation to fans was the high-rating emotional drama Itaewon Class starring his hyung (elder brother) Park Seo Joon. It is one of the best Korean cable shows. Jungkook is a fan of Hotel Del Luna which stars Lee Ji-eun whom fans know as IU. It is a known fact that JK is one of IU's biggest fanboys so it is not surprising.

RM too loves to binge on K-Dramas and international content. Shows like Sweet Home, Sky Castle and Dear My Friends are his recommendations. SUGA is also a fan of Sky Castle, which is a thriller show. We can see that all BTS members have diverse tastes in K-Dramas. Do your tastes also match with the Bangtan boys?