Among the Hollywood newsmakers of today, we have celebrities like , BTS member V, , Gigi Hadid and many more. Before the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the trending news of today straight from Hollywood. Scroll on.

Paul Rudd is 2021's Sexiest Man Alive

The Ant-Man actor has been crowned as the People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021. He has dethroned Michael B Jordan and won this title. While talking to People, he even revealed his wife's reaction to his victory. He said, "She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?"

BTS' V collaborates with Peakboy

Earlier on social media, BTS member V had spoken about a song using the lyrics sent by his fans. He had stated that he will sought help of his friend Peakboy to produce the song as he does not have his own studio. Now, Peakboy was asked about the same on social media. As an update, Peakboy shared that the song is in the making and it has been titled Purple Color.

Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid coping with incident

After Yolanda Hadid accused Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik of hitting her, the mother-daughter duo is now said to be trying to move on from the episode. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families' lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on."

Britney Spears shares deets of her wedding dress

After getting engaged to boyfriend, Britney Spears is now gearing up for her wedding. Recently, on Instagram, she revealed that it is Donatella Versace who is designing her wedding dress.

Iron Man gets beaten up by kids

Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which we see him getting beaten up by kids from daughter Avri's birthday party.