Trending Hollywood news today: Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member, ARMY disappointed as BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming gets delayed and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a look at all the trending news of Hollywood. Celebrities like , Tom Holland, K-pop band BTS, and many others remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Without any further ado, here is a look at all that kept Hollywood stars buzzing.

Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member

After the fatal incident on the sets of Rust, actor Alec Baldwin has been reportedly sued by a crew member. The case has been filed against the actor, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. The crew member has alleged that the bullet that killed cinematography Hitchins 'narrowly missed him' as he was standing next to her, reports Fox News. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS makes Butter its first official submission for Grammy Awards 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make efforts to see each other amidst busy schedules and more

BTS fans are disappointed

On social media, many fans of the K-pop boy band BTS have expressed their disappointment as Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming has been pushed. The online streaming of the concert will take place on December 3. The delayed streaming will take place on December 12. The offline concert dates are November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2, 2021.

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom Holland congratulated Zendaya for winning an incredible feet at CFDA Fashion Awards 2021. He shared her picture and wrote, "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

thinks he is the Sexiest Man Alive

After won the People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 title, Ryan Reynolds in an interview to Today stated that the title is being wasted. Jokingly, he said, "I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him."