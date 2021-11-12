Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY is sad as BTS' RM accidentally deletes new song, Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex as teenager and more

It is time for your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Many Hollywood stars turned out to be the newsmakers today. K-pop boy band BTS' member RM remained in the headlines as he accidentally deleted a song file from his computer. Will Smith shared an embarrassing moment from the past. Scroll on for more. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member, ARMY disappointed as BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming gets delayed and more
BTS' RM leaves ARMY sad as he accidentally deletes song file Also Read - BTS' Jin once placed doubts on his dancing abilities; V's reaction defending the Worldwide Handsome will leave ARMY emotional
Taking to Weverse, RM mentioned that he had a very sad day because he accidentally deleted a new song file while cleaning his computer. This left fans heartbroken. Many sent in love and hugs to RM to sail through the day. Also Read - BTS: ARMY left amazed seeing Jungkook's no equipment workout routine; appreciate his core strength
Will Smith shared an embarrassing moment from the past
As reported by aceshowbiz.com, Will Smith mentioned that his mom caught him having sex with his girlfriend while he was a teenager. He was quoted saying, "As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor."
Zayn Malik makes his first Instagram post
After the controversial separation from Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik made his first Instagram post. He shared a picture of himself and wrote, "DROPHEAD."
Paris Hilton married to Carter Reum
After receiving a romantic proposal in February this year, Paris Hilton got married to Carter Reum at late grandfather Barron‘s estate in Bel-Air, California. It was a star-studded event with many big names becoming a part of her celebrations.
Cardi B boasts about Halle Berry's skin
In her latest tweet, Cardi B went all gushing over Halle Berry's gorgeous skin and said that she wanted to bit her shoulder.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.