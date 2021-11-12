Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY is sad as BTS' RM accidentally deletes new song, Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex as teenager and more

It is time for your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Many Hollywood stars turned out to be the newsmakers today. K-pop boy band BTS' member RM remained in the headlines as he accidentally deleted a song file from his computer. shared an embarrassing moment from the past. Scroll on for more. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Alec Baldwin sued by Rust crew member, ARMY disappointed as BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming gets delayed and more

BTS' RM leaves ARMY sad as he accidentally deletes song file

Taking to Weverse, RM mentioned that he had a very sad day because he accidentally deleted a new song file while cleaning his computer. This left fans heartbroken. Many sent in love and hugs to RM to sail through the day.

Will Smith shared an embarrassing moment from the past

As reported by aceshowbiz.com, Will Smith mentioned that his mom caught him having sex with his girlfriend while he was a teenager. He was quoted saying, "As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor."

makes his first Instagram post

After the controversial separation from Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik made his first Instagram post. He shared a picture of himself and wrote, "DROPHEAD."

married to Carter Reum

After receiving a romantic proposal in February this year, Paris Hilton got married to Carter Reum at late grandfather Barron‘s estate in Bel-Air, California. It was a star-studded event with many big names becoming a part of her celebrations.

Cardi B boasts about 's skin

In her latest tweet, Cardi B went all gushing over Halle Berry's gorgeous skin and said that she wanted to bit her shoulder.