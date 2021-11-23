Trending Hollywood news today: Priyanka Chopra QUASHES divorce rumours with Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian - Pete Davidson enjoy another date night and more

Among the newsmakers from Hollywood today, we have stars like , Nick Jonas, K-pop band BTS, , and many more. Grammy Awards 2022 is also making a lot of noise as nominations list will be out. Scroll on to get more deets. Also Read - Grammy Award Nominations 2022: From BTS in the running for the coveted trophy to the show timing, presenters and more – here's all you need to know

Priyanka Chopra quashes divorce rumours

Yesterday, social media was abuzz speculating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' divorce as the actress dropped 'Jonas' surname from her social media bio. However, today, she quashed all these rumours by dropping a comment on Nick Jonas' recent video. She dropped a comment on Nick's workout video saying, "Damn! I just died in your arms....".

okay with pay gap with Leonardo DiCaprio

As reported by Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence commented about the pay gap with Leonardo DiCaprio and stated, "Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do." They are going to be seen in Netflix's upcoming high-budgeted movie Don't Look Up.

Justin Bieber pens a sweet note on wifey Hailey Baldwin's birthday

As Hailey Badlwin turned 27-year-old, Justin Bieber shared many pictures on social media and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson caught on romantic date

Rumours of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's affair are gaining momentum and it looks like the two stars are not wanting to keep it hidden. As per the pictures acquired by Daily Mail, they were caught on a romantic date in California.

K-pop band BTS also set to be a presenter at Grammy Awards nominations 2022

After winning American Music Awards 2021, BTS will now be among the presenters of Grammy Awards nominations 2022. Their song Butter is expected to be in the running for the coveted trophy.