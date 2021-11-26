Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM calls Coldplay's Chris Martin 'rival', Madonna slams Instagram's sexist policy, Priyanka Chopra trolled for 'successful acting career' remark and more

It's end of the week and we are all in the mood to chill. But not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Stars like BTS member RM, Madonna, , and others remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Fortune teller's ALARMING prediction for BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and more will leave ARMYs worried

BTS' RM calls Coldplay's 'rival'

K-pop band got nominated for The Grammy in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. Well, British pop band Coldplay is also nominated. BTS and Coldplay share a good bond as they recently collaborated for My Universe. But due to their nominations, BTS' RM now considers them to be rivals. On The Late Late Show with James Corden RM said, "We are in trouble right now, we're up against Coldplay's "Higher Power". Hey Chris, we're rivals right now."

Madonna calls out Instagram's sexism

After the Instagram took down some of her bold pictures from her profile, Madonna slammed the platform in a long post. She wrote, "’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

Priyanka Chopra receives flak for 'successful acting career' remark

During The Jonas Brothers roast, Priyanka Chopra stated that she taught Nick Jonas what a successful acting career looks like. As Netflix shared the post, comments such as, "Of all of them, she had to be the one who said this,” and “Successful acting career? What, the remake? I guess" poured in. PeeCee's fans came to her defense though.

truck to a navy veteran

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made Thanksgiving special for a navy veteran by gifting him his custom-made truck. Check out his post below:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands

Post a dinner date at Santa Monica, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted exiting the restaurant and they did not shy away from holding hands this time. Their pictures have gone viral on social media.