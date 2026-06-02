Obsession Box Office collection day 4: Michael Johnston starrer stays STRONG despite Monday dip

Obsession box office collection day 4: The Hollywood thriller earned Rs 2 crore on Monday, taking its India total to Rs 9.75 crore. The film continues to outperform expectations despite a weekday drop.

Obsession box office collection day 4: Hollywood film Obsession has made a decent impact at the Indian box office since its release on May 29, 2026. The movie, which opened to Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, showed healthy growth over the weekend and collected a total of Rs 7.75 crore in its first three days. On Monday, as expected, it saw a drop and earned Rs 2 crore, taking its India total to Rs 9.75 crore so far.

Trade analysts believe that if the film maintains this pace, it could end its first week with around Rs 15-16 crore in India, a respectable number for a Hollywood release with limited pre-release buzz. Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth appear to be helping the film find its audience gradually.

What makes Obsession’s run even more impressive is its budget. Reportedly made on just Rs 7 crore, the film has already crossed Rs 900 crore gross worldwide, making it one of the most successful Hollywood films in recent times in terms of return on investment.

The movie is currently facing competition from the Jackie Shroff-starrer The Great Grand Superhero, which released on the same day. However, the Hindi film has struggled badly, collecting only Rs 1.38 crore in four days. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it is heading towards a major disaster at the box office.

Tuesday usually has that little lift in collections, thanks to lower ticket prices so it’ll be worth keeping an eye on how both movies settle on Day 5. While Obsession, already benefits from solid worldwide attention and fairly positive audience reactions , The Great Grand Superhero will basically need a miracle just to stay afloat.

In the end, Obsession seems to show that really good storytelling and strong reviews can still help a Hollywood release pull off decent numbers in India, even when there’s no big local push behind it.

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