Obsession Box Office collection day 5: Michael Johnston-Curry Barker's horror thriller sees Tuesday JUMP, wins praise from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 5: Curry Barker's horror thriller earned Rs 2.63 crore on Tuesday, taking its India net total to Rs 12.38 crore. The film has also received praise from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 5: The horror thriller Obsession is proving to be one of the biggest talking points of the year. Directed by debut filmmaker Curry Barker, the movie has taken social media by storm and is converting that buzz into solid box office numbers, both globally and in India.

Obsession box office collection day 5

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Obsession collected ₹2.63 crore on its fifth day (Tuesday) at the Indian box office. This is a healthy jump from Monday’s ₹2 crore, showing that positive word-of-mouth is helping the film grow even during weekdays. So far, the movie has earned ₹14.78 crore gross and ₹12.38 crore net in India.

Bollywood celebs praise Obsession

Bollywood celebrities are also joining the appreciation bandwagon. Kartik Aaryan was one of the first to publicly praise the film, writing on social media, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

Ananya Panday also shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories after watching the movie. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.” Her post suggests the psychological horror has left a lasting impact.

About Obsession

The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy and hopeless romantic who works at a music store and has been secretly in love with his childhood friend and colleague Nikki (Inde Navarrette) for years. After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear visits a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the “One Wish Willow.” In desperation, he makes a wish that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

What follows turns his life into a chilling and twisted nightmare. With strong performances, clever twists, and a gripping atmosphere, Obsession is proving that well-made horror can still find a strong audience in India.

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