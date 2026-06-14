Obsession DOMINATES Indian Box Office while Backroom FAILS to scare audiences, Disclosure Day opens steady

Hollywood box office report: The Hollywood horror film Obsession is turning out to be one of the biggest success stories at the Indian box office right now. Released on May 29, the movie has already crossed nearly ₹60 crore in India, thanks to excellent word-of-mouth and strong audience appreciation even in its third weekend.
On its third Friday (June 12), Obsession collected Rs 3.30 crore. The numbers jumped nearly 75% on Saturday (June 13) to Rs 5.75 crore, almost the same as what it did in the previous weekend. This shows the film is holding up remarkably well. After 16 days, its total India collection stands at Rs 58.85 crore. It is expected to end its third weekend around the Rs 65 crore mark. The movie is currently playing in 2,743 shows, more than several new releases.
Meanwhile, another horror film, Backrooms, which was released on June 12, is struggling. It opened with Rs 1.25 crore and dropped to Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to just Rs 2.40 crore. Mixed reviews seem to have hurt its chances.
Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film Disclosure Day had a decent start. It earned Rs 1.80 crore on Day 1 and Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2, for a total of Rs 4.30 crore in two days. It is doing better than recent Hindi releases such as Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, and Governor. The film is playing in 1,442 shows.
However, Obsession remains its strongest competitor in India, both in terms of collections and screen count.
With steady weekend growth and consistent word-of-mouth, Obsession is proving that a well-made horror film with the right buzz can still do impressive business in India, even weeks after its release.