Obsession OTT release: When and Where to watch Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston's horror film?

Curry Barker's horror blockbuster Obsession, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, is reportedly set for a digital release on June 30. Here's when and where fans may be able to stream the $334 million global hit.

Obsession ott release date

Obsession OTT Release Date: Curry Barker’s horror thriller Obsession continues to impress both at the box office and with audiences, and it looks like fans will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes. The film, which has been a surprise hit since its theatrical release, is reportedly heading to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) very soon.

Obsession budget and box office earnings

Obsession opened in theatres on May 15 and quickly became one of the most talked-about horror films of the year. Acquired by Focus Features at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival for a reported $15 million, the movie was made on a modest budget of just $750,000 (before marketing costs). It stormed out of the gate, earning $17.1 million in its opening weekend from 2,615 North American theatres. What’s even more impressive is how it kept growing; it actually increased by 39% in its second weekend and another 14% in its third, which is rare for any film, let alone a horror title.

Even as the usual drop began in the fourth weekend (just 7%), the film continued to hold remarkably well. It only fell by 25% in its fifth weekend and 30% in its sixth. Through Monday, Obsession has grossed nearly $217.4 million domestically and $117 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $334 million.

When and where to watch Obsession online?

While the movie is still performing strongly in the domestic top five, it appears ready to make its home entertainment debut. According to reliable streaming tracker When to Stream, Obsession is expected to arrive on PVOD on Tuesday, June 30. However, the site has noted that Focus Features has not officially confirmed this date, so it could still be subject to change.

Once it becomes available digitally, audiences will be able to rent or purchase the film on major platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube Movies & TV. Typically, new PVOD releases are priced between $19.99 and $29.99 for purchase, or $14.99 to $24.99 for a 48-hour rental period.

The strong theatrical run of Obsession, especially considering its low budget, has turned it into one of the most profitable horror films in recent years. Its steady performance and growing fanbase suggest that the digital release will be met with plenty of excitement from those who missed it in theatres or want to watch it again.

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