Trending Hollywood news today: Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's PDA in Disneyland, Big shocker for BTS-Coldplay's My Universe and more

We are back with your daily dose of Hollywood news. Stars like , , BTS, Coldplay and many more became the newsmakers of the day.

BTS' song My Universe with Coldplay falls to 12th spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Last week, K-pop band BTS' song with Coldplay titled My Universe had made it to the top position on Billboard Hot 100 Chart. However, as per the latest list, it has dropped to number 12. The first position is taken by song Stay by and The Kid Laroi.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show off some PDA at Disneyland

In a recent video shared by Travis Barker, we see him passionately kissing Kourtney Kardashian. Sharing the video, he captioned it as, "I want your skull." We see Kourtney with a cute Mickey Mouse hairband.

Miley Cyrus does booty dance in latest video

A video of Miley Cyrus shaking her booty wearing a tight black jumpsuit has gone viral on the internet. She shared the video on social media with the caption, "warm ups."

accepts she has 'body dysmorphia'

In a recent interview with British GQ Style, Megan Fox spoke about her insecurities. She was quoted saying, "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities." Megan Fox also mentioned that this is what led her and boyfriend find love in each other. "We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she said.

Squid Game actor Jung-Jae talks about Hollywood's reaction to his performance

Netflix's Squid Game is one of the most talked about shows. Jung-Jae plays the lead in it. Recently, he spoke about Hollywood's reaction to the song and shared that he hasn't got any offer yet. “No proposals or requests have come my way,” he told Variety. “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun."