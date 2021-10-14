Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung rumoured to be DATING a business magnate's daughter, Kim Kardashian to pay $20 million to Kanye West for their home and more

As the day comes to an end, it is time to take a quick glance through all the trending Hollywood news of today. K-pop band BTS' member V hit the headlines as reports of him dating a businessman's daughter grabbed everyone's attention. also ruled the headlines as the news of her agreeing to pay for their house hit the internet. Scroll on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS ARMY finds out a way to trend Jimin on Twitter, Jake Gyllenhaal calls love scenes with Jennifer Aniston 'torture' and more

As per a few reports, it was being reported that BTS' member V aka Kim Taehyung is dating a business magnate's daughter. It all started after he was witnessed attending an exhibition in Seoul. However, the rumours were put to rest by HYBE as the company released a statement saying, "The family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung and V are just acquaintances."

Kim Kardashian to pay $20 million to Kanye West

As per a report in Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian has decided to pay Kanye West $20 million for their marital home. Amidst the divorce, Kim has decided to buy Kanye West out and keep the sprawling Hidden Hills bungalow to herself.

George Clooney says he screwed up 1997 Batman and Robin

In a recent Q & A session, George Clooney admitted that he screwed up when he played Batman in the year 1997.

Daniel Crag prefers going to gay bars

In his recent interview, No Time To Die star revealed that he prefers to go to gay bars. During the chat with Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM, he was quoted saying, "Listen, you know, I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember and one of the reasons - because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often," further adding, "the aggressive d*** swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of as a kid because it was like ''I just don't wanna end up being in a punch up''. And I did, that would happen quite a lot."

dresses up like the girl in ex-boyfriend 's video 'Cry Me A River'

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared a video in which we see her outfits changing frequently. It seems her attire reminds her of Justin Timberlake's song Cry Me A River.