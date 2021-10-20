Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is now 'hopelessly romantic', Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids and more

As the day comes to an end, we are here with a compilation of all the trending Hollywood news of today. From K-pop band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung to 's sharing about her sex advice to teenage kids, here is all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - The Flash teaser: Ezra Miller shares a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Batman; reveals they are still in production

BTS' V is hopelessly romantic?

The singer recently took Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test to determine which of the 16 personality types he falls into. He now has INFP personality type which is known as a mediator. These type of people are said to be introverts, creative, hopeless romantics and they search for their soul mates.

Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids

On Entertainment Tonight, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about having a conversation with her kids about sex. She was quoted saying, "I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever." She mentioned that the school has already covered the part of sex education for her kids but the advice she has for teenage kids is, "“listen to their instincts” and “stay really close to your own truth.”

Bennifer's fans troll A-Rod

At MLB playoff game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, Alex Rodriguez aka A-Rod was trolled by a few fans of and . They started chanting JLo and fired questions about Ben Affleck.

Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor's sequels delayed

Walt Disney Co has delayed the release of the sequels of Marvel Studios' Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Thor. The release dates of the films have been shuffled and are now releasing a little later than decided. Doctor Strange will now release on May 6, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder in the month of July and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11, 2022.

officially changes name to Ye

It was in August this year that rapper Kanye West applied for his name change to Ye. Now, the judge has finally approved the same. In 2018, during a radio interview, he had shared the reason behind choosing the name Ye. He had said, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us."