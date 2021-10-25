Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V apologises to ARMY, wins hearts; Jennifer Aniston mourns FRIENDS' 'Gunther' James Michael's death and more

Among the newsmakers of today from Hollywood, we have stars like BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Jennifer Aniston, , , Chrissy Teigen and more. So without any further delay, read all the trending Hollywood news of today here: Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V apologises for not performing at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert due to his injury; ARMY has a meltdown

BTS' V extends apology to fans

During the Permission To Dance on Stage Concert, Kim Taehyung aka V could not be a part of the choreography as he had suffered a calf injury during the rehearsals. For the same, on Weverse, he extended an apology to fans who attended the concert. He wrote, "I will come back even cooler. You guys bought expensive tickets, so I'm sorry I wasn't able to sufficiently show (a good performance)." ARMY got all emotional and called him the best.

Jennifer Aniston and others mourn James Michael's death

James Michael who essayed the role of Gunther in FRIENDS passed away at the age of 59. The star cast of the sitcom including Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel on the show took to social media to mourn his death. She wrote, ", "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Coronavirus

In an Instagram post, the Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran announced to his fans that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and hence, won't be able to carry out any in-house performances. He wrote, "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

Chrissy Teigen reveals carrying late son's ashes during vacation and more

In an interview with Scary Mommy, Chrissy Teigen spoke about his unfortunate miscarriage and how the family is dealing with the loss. Stating that Baby Jack is very much a part of the family even though he is no more, she mentioned that they carry his ashes around, wherever they go. She was quoted saying, "Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don’t forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Kim Kardashian launches new SKIMS collection

Taking to her Instagram account, beauty Moghul, Kim Kardashian launched her new SKIMS collection in collaboration with FENDI.