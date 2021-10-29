Trending Hollywood news today: BTS’ Jungkook impresses ARMY with his cover of Harry Styles' Falling, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up and more

Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have Hollywood stars like BTS member Jungkook, Gigi Hadid and , FRIENDS star and many more. Without any further ado, let's take a look at all the trending Hollywood news of today. Also Read - BTS ARMY trends 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN' over controversial anti-Jimin nickname in a new video

BTS' Jungkook' Falling cover impresses all Also Read - Coldplay and BTS in Lego? A fan-made version of My Universe makes ARMYs imagination come true; leaves the British Band mighty impressed

K-pop band BTS wins hearts always. This time around it is BTS member Jungkook who has captured everyone's attention. His cover of Falling original by is making all his fans fall for him even more. Also Read - BTS' Jin's speech about turning 30 at Permission to Dance on Stage online concert leaves ARMY worried

takes a break from acting

Talking to WSJ magazine, Ryan Reynolds spoke about taking a break from acting. He was quoted saying, "I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement...You want to tick boxes sometimes. So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I’m fully embracing and living that right now."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up

Model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. They seem to have had a very controversial breakup as Yolanda Hadid reportedly accused Zayn Malik of hitting her. In a statement, however, Zayn Malik vehemently denied all the allegations.

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry to launch his autobiography

In a recent announcement, Matthew Perry who played Chandler in FRIENDS has shared that he will be releasing his autobiography next year. To People magazine, he said, "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

pens sweet note for son James

On his 19th birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a rare photo of her son James and penned a lengthy note wishing him a very happy birthday. Check out her post below: