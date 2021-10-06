Trending Hollywood news today: BTS ARMY finds out a way to trend Jimin on Twitter, Jake Gyllenhaal calls love scenes with Jennifer Aniston 'torture' and more

There is never a dull day in Hollywood. Everyday celebrities turn newsmakers and rule the internet. Today, we have stars like BTS' Jimin, Jake Gyllenhaal, and many more. So without much delay, take a look at all the trending Hollywood news of today. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio is a BTS fan, Britney Spears scouts destinations for wedding and more

BTS ARMY finds a way to trend Jimin on Twitter

Given that Jimin is a pretty common and widely used name, his fans find it difficult to trend him on social media. But now ARMY has found out an unique way. BTS fans made Jimin trend on Twitter by using a phrase "JIMIN JIMIN" and it skyrocketed on the trends within no time. Not just this, but ARMY have used other words and phrases that include "Jiminie," "Park Jimin," and "Sweetheart Jimin."

Jake Gyllenhaal calls love scenes with Jennifer Aniston 'torture'

While on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal spoke about romancing Jennifer Aniston in the film The Good Girl. He called it to be torture because he had a crush on the actress. "Oh yeah, it was torture. Yes it was. But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both," he said.

Britney Spears once again slams her family

In her recent Instagram post, Britney Spears spoke about family and being free. She wrote, "This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister ??‍♀️ !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life ?!!!!"

talks about Extraction 2

As Extraction won big at Taurus World Stunt Awards, Chris Hemsworth shared a video on social media expressing his excitement. And in the same video, he also spoke about Extraction 2 and stated it would be 'bigger and badder than the first.'

's Halloween themed ad grabs attention

To promote her cosmetics brand, Kylie Jenner collaborated with the icon of horror and left everyone stunned. So much that stated that she is a living legend.