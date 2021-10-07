Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM reveals what happens when he rides a bike gifted by Jin, Bella Hadid makes sweet birthday post for niece and more

As the day comes to an end, we are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Among the newsmakers today, we have stars like BTS' RM, , , Sophie Turner and others. So without any further ado, here's all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS to be the speakers at UNGA, Bella Hadid makes sweetest birth wish for niece and more

BTS' RM reveals what happens when he rides a bike given by Jin

On his birthday, BTS' leader RM received a cool bike from co-member Jin. Knowing that RM loves to take bicycle rides, it seemed to be a perfect gift. But wait until you know what happens when RM takes the bicycle out. On Weverse, when ARMY asked this question, RM replied, "Oh, hmm. People stare because it's pink." LOL!

Bella Hadid's special message for niece

As Gigi Hadid's daughter celebrated her first birthday, Bella Hadid made a sweet post on social media. Sharing some inside pictures from the birthday celebrations, she wrote, "Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and baby enjoy good time in NYC

GOT star Sophie Turner was spotted with husband Joe Jonas and their baby girl in New York. They were reportedly out enjoying a lunch date. A few pictures show Sophie laughing and giggling whilst playing with her baby girl.

Daniel Craig gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

No Time To Die star Daniel Craig has got a star in his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the same, the actor said, "Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man."

' dream to be the first one to shoot in space crushed

A Russian crew member is said to have crushed Tom Cruise' dream to be the first one to shoot in space. Actor Yulia Peresild and film producer Klim Shipenko are said to be among the members on a Russian spacecraft name Soyuz MS-19 that blasted off at 4:55 a.m. ET.