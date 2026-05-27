Office Romance OTT Release: When and Where to watch Jennifer Lopez-Brett Goldstein's romantic comedy

Office Romance stars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in a quirky workplace love story that premieres on Netflix on June 5, 2026, blending office chaos, hidden romance and comedy in one entertaining ride.

Office Romance OTT Release: The upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, has created excitement due to its novel coupling and office romance plot. The movie will combine humour, love, and personal development in a lighthearted yet poignant story that takes place in a business setting. Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly wrote the script, while Ol Parker is the director.

When and where to watch Office Romance?

Office Romance is set to be released on Netflix starting from June 5, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in a rom-com that’s not safe for work… but so worth the risk. OFFICE ROMANCE premieres June 5." The film is based on themes of forced proximity, power dynamics (e.g., boss/assistant or rivalries), and hidden affairs."

What is the story of Office Romance?

The narrative centres on Jackie (Jennifer Lopez), a rigorous CEO who forbids her staff from dating in order to prevent distractions. When she employs Daniel (Brett Goldstein), a new attorney, and develops feelings for him, chaos breaks out. What happens if she violates her own rules and begins a high-stakes, covert romance? The movie reveals what transpires next.

Jennifer Lopez is set to showcase her charisma

Renowned for her parts in well-known romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez is set to showcase her charisma and on-screen presence in her return to the genre. Fans of both performers will find the movie intriguing to see since Brett Goldstein, who is well-known for his work in comedy and television, such as Shrinking and Thor: Love and Thunder, gives the coupling a fresh perspective.

Office Romance cast

The movie stars Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris as Julie Schatz, Tony Hale as George Zein, Bradley Whitford as Peter Vance, Edward James Olmos as Captain Jack Cruz, Rick Hoffman as Carl Gunderson, Jodie Whittaker as Lizzy, and Scott Seiss in addition to Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower and Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz.

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