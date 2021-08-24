BTS member Jungkook is loved by all. He has an immense fan following and there are some die-hard girl fans of his who would do anything for him. Jungkook has the looks, charm and the voice that can make any girl fall for him. But did you know Jungkook has so far not found his real love? We stumbled upon an old video of him where he has spoken about his girlfriend from his young days. He shared how he broke up with her after not talking to her for days. He also shared that he has no experience with real love. Also Read - BTS: From being accused of objectifying women in song 'War of Hormone' to manipulating the charts – Bangtan Boys and their 5 BIGGEST controversies

On BTS' early variety show called America Hustle Life, Jungkook said that he did not meet this girl he was dating and he finally broke up with her. He said, "This was when I was young, and it was like I was in a relationship but not really in a relationship. When we're young, we would go out with each other as a joke and stuff. If we look at elementary school kids. We would just say 'Let's go out' and like, I don't really like meeting up and stuff. I don't really like going out either. It had been 200 days, I still didn't meet up with her (laughs). There was a time like that. So I said, 'Let's break up'." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's Japan fanbase plans a BEAUTIFUL celebration for his birthday — find out what

pls he’s so funny pic.twitter.com/zaNZyujQrI — jungoo's old pics (@jkoldpics) November 30, 2020

He further added, "But back then, I thought being in a relationship and not being in a relationship was the same thing. Like 'Is this what it's like to be in a relationship?' But I don't think that we went out though. I have no experience in real love." Watch the video below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook finds a place in Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; Kim Kardashian hooked to ex Kanye West's album Donda and more