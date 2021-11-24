BLACKPINK member Lisa has tested positive for Covid-19. The other three members of the K-pop group – Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo are currently awaiting their PCR test results. BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news in an official statement obtained by Soompi.com.

The official statement read, “BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.”

It added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

Last year, Lisa was scammed by over $800,000 by her former manager, YG Entertainment had released a statement which read, "According to Lisa’s wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone Lisa had trusted, Manager “A” has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum. We bow our heads and apologize for causing concern to the fans who love our artist. We are embarrassed by the misconduct of “A,” and we are feeling responsible for the management and supervision. We are taking preventive measures so that this does not happen again."