OMG! Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS – here's how

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon aka Player 067 of Netflix's smash hit Korean web series, which has become a global phenomenon, may have (SPOILER ALERT) lost the prize money and also her life after landing till the final round, much to possibly every viewer's chagrin, but in real life, her popularity in the aftermath of the show has resulted in an extremely lucrative deal. Jung Ho-yeon aka HoYeon Jung has just been appointed as the global ambassador of international fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton, becoming presently the brand's second and only individual celebrity to hold the distinction after K-pop band BTS. That both of Louis Vuitton's brand ambassadors are Korean must come as immense pride to the country.

You could say life has come full circle for Jung Ho-yeon as she used to model before landing her first acting stint on Netflix's Squid Game. In fact, she had walked the runway for Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2017 show and also appeared in its pre-Fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign, thus making her new collaboration with the fashion label no less than a homecoming for the actress albeit in a much bigger way than how she was last associated with it.

Opening up on becoming Louis Vuitton's new global ambassador after BTS to a press contingent, Jung Ho-yeon said, "It's an honour to return to the fashion house that she once modelled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador."

Chipping in, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, told the press, “I hope to start a new chapter in the journey that began 5 years ago. I immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality.”

What's more, Jung Ho-yeon has also amassed as much as 15 million followers on Instagram after Squid Game. Talk about basking in your glory...eh?