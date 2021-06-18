OMG! This is what the BTS members talk about in their group chat

The BTS members have tasted a skyrocketing worldwide success. And the reason would be the way how they reach their audience. In fact their opening up to the fans even before their debut and literally living every moment of their growth as singers, performers and growing up from boys to men in front of the camera has endeared them more. And once again, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have spilled the beans on what they exactly talk about in their group chat. Also Read - K-Pop boy band BTS to enlist themselves in military?

At 2021 FESTA, the members started looking at a screenshot of a chat between Jin and Jungkook where Jin told Jungkook, "I love you." As they began talking about their group chat, the members said that they usually don't talk in it because they are always together. They only talk about important stuff or sometimes about online games, share funny memes and videos. Also Read - BTS film Bring The Soul: The Movie breaks its own record of the widest released film

Though the members might not be talking too much in the group chat, Jimin said that it is the most active group chat for him since the members are the people he talks to the most. The group chat gets very active when a member sends a good song or performance video.

The all-boy group from South Korea, known to belt out universally bestselling dance hits with awe-inspiring synchronisation in their movement in MVs like, Fire, Not Today, Dope, Mic Drop, says it would be a toss-up between their 2018 song Idol and last year's ON when it comes to selecting their hardest number.

For the seven-member band it would seem a big task to even narrow down the count to two, given that they've hardly churned out anything yet that doesn't mesmerise their ever-growing fan base. But then, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook told IANS that "the harder the job, the greater the satisfaction."